Workers at Miracles Hair Studio in Fayetteville are eager to get back to work and give haircuts to anxious clients. The business has already submitted a reopening plan to the county. The owners hope their approach to safety and social distancing will allow their doors to open sooner.

“They are begging us to come back to work every single day,” said Miracles Hair Studio owner Kendalia Edelman.

Kendalia has been cutting hair for more than 30 years. Since closing in March, she has spent a lot of her time thinking about how to reopen. She and her husband have come up with a 13-step plan.

“I think we've made every effort to accommodate our clients,” said Miracles owner Eric Edelman.

The hair salon is around 7,000 square feet, which means there is plenty of room to create six feet between clients. On top of that, they’ll be reducing staff, wearing masks, and checking the temperature of employees and customers.

Working in a cosmetic industry, part of a stylist’s education is learning proper cleaning techniques.

“When I see other industries opening like car dealerships, I don’t believe they have the same level of education when it comes to infection control,” said Edelman.

Some services will change as they will temporarily stop providing beverages to clients and giving blowouts. Customers will also be asked to wait in their car for their appointment, instead of inside.

“We have a good opportunity to work one on one with our clients to make sure that they are safe that you don’t get a Wegmans or other places. We can really work on that,” said Edelman.

The owners want to open on May 15, but they haven’t received any feedback from the county since submitting their plan earlier this week. That also depends on whether the state's PAUSE order is extended.