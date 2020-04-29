STATEWIDE — Gov. Ron DeSantis will unveil his plan Wednesday to reopen Florida as the statewide safer-at-home order expires Thursday night.

And one of the White House recommendations for opening up is adequate testing.

Gov. DeSantis is eyeing reopening in phases while considering each part of the state’s current data with the virus while stressing the importance of continuing to test.

Florida has had about 30,000 cases of the coronavirus, which has led to 1,171 deaths, according to statistics released by the state Department of Health on Tuesday.

Gov. DeSantis met with President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday to prepare for this big decision.

He also formed a Re-Open Task Force with representatives from various Florida businesses.

While the CEOs in the group called for reopening the economy as quickly as practical, Gov. DeSantis seems to lean more towards a regionally phased approach, where counties that have not been hit as hard by the coronavirus would open their businesses first.

And areas like South Florida, a hot spot, would remain closed.

“All these different people in these industries, part of my task force, and this isn't going to happen overnight, but they're all thinking about innovative ways to be able to do different things and do it safely,” Gov. DeSantis said on Tuesday.

Also, when the statewide stay-at-home order expires, it is possible DeSantis could work with cities and counties across the state to reinstate the restrictions if case counts remain high or increases.

Health experts have warned that reopening states or areas too soon could cause a second round of the coronavirus.