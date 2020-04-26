ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are investigating after one person was killed and four injured in a shooting Saturday night.

Shooting happened Saturday at 11 p.m. at home on Elese Street

Police have not released information on person killed

Officers were called out to Elese Street near Deerock Drive just after 11 p.m.

According to police, there was a gathering at a home on Elese Street. At some point during the evening, one person began firing at a car that was on the street in front the home.

At least one of the victims was in the car at the time. Police said the person killed was a man.

Four others were injured, including one person who was seriously injured. None of the victims were here at this scene when officers arrived.

Earlier, police had said that one person was taken into custody nearby after a brief pursuit. Officers said they do not believe that person is a suspect in the shooting.

They are now working to identify a suspect.

The investigation is expected to be ongoing for several hours Sunday.