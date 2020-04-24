MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hundreds of jobs are flying into Florida's Space Coast as a supersonic jet maker is bringing its global headquarters to the area.

Aerion Supersonic moving headquarters to Melbourne

The company is investing $300 million

675 high-tech, high-paying jobs coming to the area

Aerion Supersonic intends to build a state-of-the-art campus called Aerion Park at Orlando Melbourne International Airport. With the $300 million investment comes 675 new high-tech, high-paying jobs by 2026.

The campus will host the company's research, design, build, and maintenance of its AS2 supersonic aircraft.

Local economic leaders see this as a perfect fit for the Space Coast's role as a hub for aviation and aerospace.

“A reflection of the community, the EDC's focus on continuing economic development despite the environment we are in,” said Lynda Weatherman, president of the economic development commission of Florida’s Space Coast. “Aviation is still moving forward, and this state can make a strong case for it, this community.”

Aerion is expected to break ground later this year, with jet manufacturing to begin in 2023.