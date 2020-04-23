CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Paula Brown watched her husband go two days without life-saving medicine because she couldn’t pay for it.



“I never, ever in a million years thought it would come to this,” Brown said.



Her husband, Neville, had a stroke several years ago. He takes blood pressure medication three times a day.



When they went to pick up this week's prescription, their bank accounts were frozen.



Brown said lender Quicksilver Capital put the accounts on hold, demanding the full balance on her loan in the middle of a pandemic.



“When I am put in [the middle of a pandemic] I am not only kicked, but I am stomped while I’m down,” Brown said.



It's not just happening in Charlotte. In New York, where Quicksilver Capital is based, cash advance businesses have filed hundreds of legal actions against companies during the pandemic, according to NBC News.



Brown worries she won’t be able to receive any federal relief money through PPP or SBA loans while her accounts are frozen. She believes federal relief money is being used as leverage to force clients to make loan payments in the middle of a national health and economic crisis.



“Am I gonna be sitting on the street in a cardboard box and people are going to say, ‘That used to be Cocoa. She used to own a restaurant until the plague hit’,” Brown wondered.



At the same time, Brown’s bank, First Citizens Bank based in Raleigh, is continuing to withdraw overdraft fees. It charged Brown at least eight overdraft fees over a two-week span.



QuickSilver Capital said in an email it was, “left with no choice but to take action” after the contract was breached before the pandemic. The company said it anticipates resolving the case in the near future.



NOTE: After this story aired, Brown said Quicksilver Capital reached out about a manageable repayment plan instead of demanding the full amount of the balance