ORLANDO, Fla. – Severe weather moved through Central Florida on Monday, leaving behind damage in some counties.

Tornado in Marion County near I-75

At least one tornado touched down in the area. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down near Interstate 75 in Marion County, near Ocala.

The storm caused downed trees and other damage along the interstate.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the damage on its official Facebook page.

The National Weather Service also issued tornado warnings for Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties. Those warnings have since expired.

Video posted on social media shows a possible tornado near the Seminole County Sports Complex in Sanford.

Downed trees and power outages were reported out of DeLand.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Central Florida until about 3 p.m. Monday.