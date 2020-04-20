ORLANDO, Fla. — More unsettled weather is in the forecast as a new week begins.

Scattered showers and storms will roll through, mainly this afternoon, as a cold front crosses the peninsula. Expect plenty of clouds with limited sun as highs return to the mid- to upper 80s. A gusty southwest wind will be present out ahead of the front, over 15 to 25 mph.

This setup will lead to more poor to hazardous boating conditions; those in small craft are urged to use caution. Winds from the southwest will be between 15 to 20 knots. Seas will be in the range of 3 to 6 feet. It will be choppy on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drier air will work in behind the front tonight, enabling temperatures to settle back into the 60s with slightly lower humidity. High pressure will set up for Tuesday and Wednesday, yielding to sunny afternoons with highs in the upper 80s.

The quiet weather will be short-lived as an active pattern resumes for the tail end of the work week.

A warm front will lift through on Thursday, introducing more moisture and a greater chance for showers and storms. The next cold front will follow on Friday with a better chance of wet weather.

An early look at next weekend suggests additional showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.