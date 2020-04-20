BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — When will Florida re-open and begin getting back to normal? A new task force led by the governor hopes to answer those questions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has formed task force to "re-open" Florida

One restaurant owner wants business up & running again, but safely

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health

Leaders want businesses to bounce back, but at what pace?

"It's been very difficult the past month," says David Dashi of Amici's Restaurant in Suntree.

The normal lunchtime crowd isn't here. The dining area is empty. The kitchen isn't busy.

"Usually my business is dine-in more than anything else," Dashi told Spectrum News 13.

His business is down 85 percent in this crisis. Takeout and delivery are the only options for the restaurant, which is struggling to stay afloat.

He had to let go most of his 65 employees.

But when is the right time to re-open? And how quickly, or slowly?

"If you have restaurants (open) even on a limited basis, how much confidence are people going to have that that's safe," said Gov. Ron DeSantis, who held the first of the “Governor's Task Force to Reopen Florida” meetings Monday.

The team is made up of local and state economic leaders, charged with getting Florida back up and running.

The governor says one of the task force's goals is to determine how a restaurant can re-open, but still reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

"I think there's a whole lot of ideas out there, and I think you guys will be a part of getting us in a good direction to go forward," the governor said of the team.

Florida is the third largest state, with 22 million people. It sees 127,000,000 visitors each year.

State economists believe the nation and world will be watching and possibly modeling their re-opening plans after ours.

Dashi wants to re-open — but safely. He says he will put up signs to let customers know they are sanitizing properly.​

Another consideration for the task force is that hurricane season begins June 1. Would it to be wise to re-open before then?