BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA has set a date for when it will once again send astronauts into space from U.S. soil.

The space agency announced Friday that the historic SpaceX Crew Dragon mission will take place May 27.

The announcement was made by NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine on Twitter.

BREAKING: On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil! With our @SpaceX partners, @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken will launch to the @Space_Station on the #CrewDragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Let's #LaunchAmerica 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RINb3mfRWI — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) April 17, 2020

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon will carry wastronauts Dough Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. The spacecraft will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A at 4:32 p.m. ET.

SpaceX successfully flew a Crew Dragon capsule without astronauts to the space station last year.