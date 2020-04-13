NATIONWIDE – Wondering when you’ll receive your stimulus payment? The Internal Revenue says it will launch a new tool this week to help you track it.

IRS to launch tracking tool for stimulus payments

Americans will also be able to add bank information

The new tool is expected to be available April 17

The new tool called “Get My Payment” is expected to be up and running April 17, according to the IRS. The tool will let Americans know when they can expect their checks.

They will also be able to submit add their bank information to receive payments more quickly via direct deposit.

Some won’t have to use the tool since the first round of payments went out over the weekend.

“#IRS deposited he first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ back accounts today,” the IRS tweeted on Saturday. “We know many people are anxious to get their payment; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can.”

Individuals making under $75,000 adjusted gross income are expected to receive $1,200. Married couples who file jointly with an adjusted gross income under $150,000 are expected to receive $2,400. Parents will also receive $500 for each qualify child.

The money is part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus package from the federal government in response to the financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last three weeks, more than 16 million Americans have filed for unemployment.