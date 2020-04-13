ORLANDO, Fla. — On average 65,000 people a year enlist in the U.S. Army. But this year, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on how military recruiters can recruit.

U.S. Army using apps like Facetime, Zoom, Facebook for recruitment

Military recruitment offices closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 750 people are recruited from the Metro Orlando Area annually

In Central Florida, military recruitment offices are closed. Instead, branches of the military are now setting up different ways to Facetime with recruiters either on the phone or from different apps like Facebook, Zoom, Twitter, and even Snapchat.

The one concern many potential recruits have is sharing their private information like their social security number and birth certificate electronically, but the Army ensures they have safe ways to ensure a recruit’s privacy.

How are students who got accepted in to military academy’s & graduating seniors looking to enlist in a branch of the military doing that during the #coronavirus pandemic? Story I am working on tonight for @MyNews13 Plus what @USArmy recruiters are telling potential recruits. pic.twitter.com/pA90GEnNZh — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) April 13, 2020

They also say if you are a high school senior, now is the time to reach out if interested in joining the military.

"I highly recommend getting with a recruiter," Army Sergeant 1st Class Joshua Way, a recruiter for the Army said. "Getting face-to-face with a recruiter and just doing an interview — there is no commitment to asking questions and things like that."

According to the U.S. Army, at recruiting offices on average across Central and Southwest Florida, a total of 3,100 new recruits sign up to enlist in the Army. Nearly 750 are recruited from the Metro Orlando Area annually. ​