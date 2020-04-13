ORMOND BEACH, Fla. -- An 8,300-pound humpback whale carcass washed ashore in Ormond Beach on Friday evening, Volusia County officials say.

Most populations of humpbacks are federally protected

No other information on possible cause of death provided

The carcass was removed Saturday morning by a marine mammal stranding team after it drifted south of the Neptune Avenue approach.

Crews had to bring in a lift tractor and large truck to remove the 8,360-pound whale, which was about 22 feet long.

About 60 to 80 pounds of intestine separately washed ashore south of the Cardinal Drive approach, which is about 2 miles south of where the carcass washed ashore, officials said.

Volusia County officials didn't provide any other information about the carcass, such as whether there was trauma to the body.

It was taken to the Tomoka landfill.

Humpback whales can weigh up to 40 tons, get up to 60 feet long, and live 80 to 90 years, among the longest lifespans of any mammal.

They live in oceans around the world have one of the longest migrations of any mammal, so it's hard to gauge populations. But their numbers have rebounded significantly since an international ban on commercial was instituted in 1985, according to NOAA Fisheries . Four of 14 distinct populations are still protected as endangered. Continued threats to humpback whales include fishing gear, vessel strikes, underwater noise, and habitat impacts.

If you see a whale or any marine animal in distress, you should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).