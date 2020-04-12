ORLANDO, Fla. — A major testing site in Orange County is expanding its testing capabilities. The Orange County Convention Center is getting ready to test more people with a broader criteria.

Easter Sunday will be the final day that those who are showing respiratory symptoms will also need to have an on-site temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher.

Starting Monday, that on-site temperature will not be required. They will also be allowing those who have come into contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient to be tested, a major change for the site.

Healthcare workers and law enforcement as well as those with pre-existing conditions will continue to be tested as well.

The site will also be able to test up to 400 people a day through nasal and throat swabs beginning Monday. Site leaders are expecting to see an increase in demand following the criteria changes.

“We’re here to do the most good we can with the tests that we have. So what would be fulfilling to us is to be able to help more people. Recently, we haven’t been hitting the 350 that we’ve been permitted to conduct so if that flood gate does open up, we are prepared to handle that,” said Lauren Luna, a spokesperson for the Orange County Convention Center testing site.

Following the opening of other testing sites around Central Florida, Luna said wait times at the convention center have dropped. Most people, she said, are getting test results back within three to seven days.

Coronavirus testing at the convention center is free.