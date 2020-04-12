COCOA, Fla. — On this holiday weekend, the Cocoa Elks in Brevard County donating thousands of dollars worth of new home items to those in need.

Cocoa Elks donated thousands of dollars of household items

The items are being used to furnish apartments for homeless veterans

RELATED: Down the Road Thrift

Cocoa Elk members on Saturday loaded an empty truck with microwaves, pot and pans, sheets, towels and bedding for homeless vets in transition to getting apartments. The donations are going to Down the Road Thrift non-profit Founder Jerry Vaughan, who says the items will furnish about 10 homeless veteran apartments and anything else they still need, the veterans can go to his thrift shop.

“The veterans can then come to our store and go get a couch to silverware, and we will furnish the entire apartment for free,” Vaughan said.

Since the nonprofit was founded, they've helped furnished more than 260 apartments, on average furnishing four apartments a week, saving veterans about $1,000.

According to Cocoa Elks spokesperson Debbie Aglitz, because of a grant, they were able to buy new home appliances that will be part of making an empty box, a warm home for veterans. The Cocoa Elks are donating about $2,000 worth of items and about 250 shaving kits.

Even during the these tough times, the Navy veteran says nothing will get in his way of helping his fellow brothers and sisters.

“The store is lockdown to the public. However I'm not going to stop getting these guys setup, as long as a VA continues to house them because they need the housing, instead of living on the street, I'm going to continue setting their homes for them,” Vaughan said.