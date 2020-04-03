KISSIMMEE, Fla. — College students are putting their skills to work feeding people in need.

The culinary arts students at Florida Technical College are volunteering their time at the Osceola Council on Aging to help make meals which are delivered to seniors. More than 500 seniors are being fed daily, three meals a day.

The program coordinator for hospitality at FTC, Chef Jose Rosa, said some of these elderly folks cannot risk getting out of their homes. “For us, they’re very important because right now we are living in difficult times where we have to be on a curfew," Rosa said. "For us, it’s very important that they receive that food that they really need in their homes.”

Matthew Iannaccone is one of the student volunteers. He’s 31 years old and on the autism spectrum. However that doesn’t stop him from volunteering every day at the Osceola Council on Aging.

“Here at Osceola Council on Aging, I show the seniors that even though I might be autistic, I am still capable of doing good things,” he said.