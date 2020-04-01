KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- It’s the first of the month and that means rent is due -- except for many during this global crisis , making that payment has become impossible.

Here are five things to know for those who may be struggling to make ends meet:

1. Stacy McCland a landlord/tenant attorney based in Osceola County, assures residents you cannot get kicked out of your home or have your locks changed. There has to be an official type of notice giving three to 15 days' notice depending on the circumstances, she says.

2. Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, along with other elected officials, penned a bipartisan letter requesting the Supreme Court to stop evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus national emergency. The Orlando congressman whose 9th Congressional District includes parts of Orange and Osceola counties, said the court has answered the call. He states that while eviction processes may be moving forward for some, the final aspect of this procedure that allows someone to take possession of your property has been blocked through April 17 by the Florida Supreme Court.

3. McCland says that during this time, the most important thing you can do is to keep an open stream of communication with your bank or landlord when it comes to any financial hardships. She also recommends to put any type of payment arrangements or agreements in writing, even if it’s through email.

4. McCland wants to remind residents that their rent or mortgage will still be due some day and to plan accordingly for that. “It’s not a bad idea to even enter some sort of written agreement where you’re going to have a written payment plan,” she said. “So maybe you will pay an extra $100 or $200 per month after this pandemic is over.”