ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- Statewide, coronavirus cases have topped 4,000 -- with more than 200 of those coming out of Orange County.

As numbers rise across Florida, many are turning to Orlando for testing.

Testing continues at the Orange County Convention Center. They've been able to do 250-tests a day.

In just the first few days of being open, they tested just under 1,000 people for coronavirus.

There is a strict criteria for who can be tested. You must either be a healthcare worker or a first responder, or you must be 65 years or older. And you have to have identification ready to show when you get in line.

If you qualify for testing by age, you must have an on-site temperature of 99.6 or higher.

Governor DeSantis has said faster testing is needed. And now with the FDA's approval of a rapid test, he says that could be a game changer for Florida.

"Some of you may have seen the FDA approved Abbott laboratories 5-15 minute COVID-19 test. They already have a platform in many hospitals around the country and this would be something that goes in this platform. I think you get a positive result within 5 minutes and a negative result within 15 minutes. So this is as close to an instant test as we have," DeSantis said.

The governor said the test is similar to a flu test. And having that here could help to ease the burden on hospitals in the state, allowing them to better diagnose patients with coronavirusn and allowing them to get those patients home and on the road to recover much faster.

The manufacturer of that rapid test is expected to start producing 50,000 of those a day starting next week.

DeSantis said he's spoken with company leaders, asking for Florida to be able to get those tests here quickly, allowing them to test even more Floridians.

So far, Florida has tested nearly 40,000 people for coronavirus statewide.