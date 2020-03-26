SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- As Seminole County students turn to at-home learning this week, many don’t have computers to work on. But one Oviedo man is trying to change that.

Schools switch to distance learning amid coronavirus crisis

Jim Brashear is collecting laptops for students who need them

So far, he's collected nearly 80

Students logged on this week for at-home learning exercises, and when Jim Brashear heard about the plan, he knew some students would need computers.

The district needs any laptops they can get as long as they are in working condition.

Brashear quickly sent out a message asking for donated laptops. So far, he’s collected nearly 80.

Seminole County School District will continue to hand out laptops, for eligible students, while supplies last, through Friday.

Teacher-facilitated distance learning begins next week. ​

If you would like to donate a laptop, you can contact Jim Brashear at president@oviedobaberuth.com.