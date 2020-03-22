ORLANDO, Fla. — A man took an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy, an Orange County Jail corrections officer and a jail nurse hostage Saturday evening and was later shot and surrendered.

Eric Stanley taken into custody

He was shot in shoulder, surrendered after 90 minutes

Sheriff says Stanley's firearm not detected during search

The incident started after 5 p.m. when deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested two people on cannabis charges.

One of those men, identified at a Saturday night news conference as Eric Stanley, produced a gun at the jail. He had been searched earlier, but the gun wasn't found, officials said.

Two Orlando Police Department officers and three Sheriff's Office deputies confronted Stanley and shot at him, according to Sheriff John Mina.

Chief of Corrections Luis Quinones says this is the saddest day of his career. He says thanks to good training, no one besides the suspect was injured. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/c4HsAzwY1N — Justin Soto (@JSotoNews13) March 22, 2020

"Officers and deputies confronted him, he was an armed suspect holding a hostage with a gun. He was shot at that point," Mina said. "After that he kind of hid behind a desk and we negotiated with him for about an hour and a half. Once he threw the gun towards the side, we were able to move in and apprehend him."

Stanley was shot in the shoulder and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mina said an internal investigation will look into why the gun wasn't found during the initial arrest search.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer- and deputy-involved shooting.

The jail is located off John Young Parkway and Interstate 4.

Stay with Spectrum News 13 on-air and online for updates.