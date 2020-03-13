NATIONWIDE -- Charter Communications is doing its part to help keep people safe and connected.



Charter announced that beginning on Monday it will offer free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to families with K-12 students or college students who do not already have a Spectrum subscription. The company is also waiving its installation fees for new subscribers.



In addition, Charter says it will open its more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country for public use.



The move comes after the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission urged internet providers to lower costs and boost speeds given that the Coronavirus is driving more people to go online for work, study as well as gather information.



Charter, the parent company of Spectrum News, operates in 41 states and services 29 million customers including health care facilities, first responders and government offices.



To enroll in the free broadband and wifi program, you can call 1-844-488-8395.​