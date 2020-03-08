VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — After weeks of seeing the spread of coronavirus continue across the world and into Florida - now central Florida has its first presumptive case of coronavirus.

It’s one of several new cases being identified around the state by the Department of Health.

According to the Florida Department of Health, a 66-year-old Volusia County woman has been identified as a presumptive positive case of coronavirus. Florida DOH also reported presumptive case of coronavirus in Okaloosa County with a 61-year-old woman.

Both are being isolated, public health officials said. They also both reportedly have traveled outside the U.S. recently. No other information about the women has been released.

Eleven Florida residents have tested positive for the virus. Two people have died in the state.

There’s no vaccine to prevent coronavirus but health officials are sharing ways you can help prevent the illness to spread - through avoiding contact with those who are sick, avoiding touching your face and covering your cough or sneeze.

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, who represents Volusia County sent us this statement that reads in part: "While the overall risk to the public remains low and it is unlikely most of the population would suffer serious complications from the virus."

Federal officials said 2.1 million tests will be sent out by Monday and four million to be shipped by the end of the week.