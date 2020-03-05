ORLANDO, Fla. — The community gathered on Tuesday to discuss the 2020 U.S. census.

The Central Florida Urban League hosted a fireside chat with Spectrum News 13's Curtis McCloud.

President and CEO of Urban League Marc Morial explained the importance of completing the census and the impacts in our community.

"If you don't participate now and not counted now, your children will be 10 years older when the next census comes around," he said. "That kind of puts it into perspective the impact that the simple task filling out the census right now makes for the long run."

The event took place at Florida A&M University Law School in downtown Orlando.