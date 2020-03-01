BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As cruise ships set sail from the Space Coast, passengers heading out to the Caribbean are taking some precautions.

Cruise ship passengers concerned about coronavirus

Some are taking extra precautions as they set sail

Port officials say they are following CDC guidelines

For the next seven days, hundreds of passengers are setting sail from Port Canaveral and will be making stops at the Bahamas, Mexico and Honduras.

Some people are concerned about the Coronavirus and the potential of someone boarding or a crew member being infected then having to be quarantined.

Some passengers like Amanda Knorr contemplated cancelling their long-awaited trip but instead she's taking some precautions.

“We have lots of sanitizer, we got Clorox wipes, we are going to wipe everything down and we are feeling good,” Knorr said.

According to Port officials, they are following the CDC's guidelines on ways of preventing the illness and are routinely cleaning the public areas.

As of right now the CDC, hasn't issued a travel advisory for the Caribbean.

If a quarantinable disease is suspected or identified, CDC may issue a federal isolation or quarantine order. ​