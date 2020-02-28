ORLANDO, Fla. — Catching a bank robber, putting out a fire, and rescuing someone from a collapsing building are all missions Central Florida first responders could face on any given day.

Gaige Pike got to become "ROBOGaige" thanks to Make-A-Wish

The 10-year-old was born with a chronic medical condition

With the help of first responders, ROBOGaige got to save the day

But for one day, those tasks were given to one boy who’s already dealt with an even more difficult challenge.

Challenges are nothing new to Gaige Pike.

“Before he couldn’t participate in like, being a kid,” said Amanda Pike, Gaige’s mother. “He couldn’t run around and play and do anything like this at all.”

Gaige was born with a chronic medical condition. Doctors had to perform open-heart surgery on him about a year ago to keep him alive.

“He is my hero, for everything he’s gone through and overcome, I couldn’t not be more proud to call him my son,” Amanda Pike

This kid is so cool and I’m fighting back tears when he completes each one of his missions. It is so heartwarming to see @MakeAWishCNFL and Orange County’s finest making Gaige Pike’s wish come true. @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/JJ4ZYOiVWK — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) February 27, 2020

Gaige’s heroes are robots.

“He has been a Marvel superhero fan for his entire life,” said Amanda Pike.

So when Make-A-Wish Foundation asked the 10-year-old what he wanted for his wish, he said he wanted to be a superhero robot with special powers.

“I really just wanted to save people,” Gaige said.

Central Florida’s first-responders summoned “ROBOGaige” for a mission Thursday morning.

And Orange County Sheriff John Mina made him an honorary deputy. Geared up and ready to go, Gaige helped catch a bank robber in a simulation produced by the sheriff’s office.

“I was a little stressed, but it turned out to be okay,” he said.

But his work was far from over. Another simulated mission awaited him. This one – a burning building.

With chants of support from hundreds of people from the community, “ROBOGaige” was able to put out the fire.

But one more mission was left — to rescue someone from a collapsing building. And once again, the mission no match for this superhero.

“If we can offer him a break from all of that, it’s awesome on our part,” said Deputy William Rambeau. “We love to do stuff like this, and we love to be a part of that and making that difference for him at least if for one day,”

Gaige’s mom was happy her hero had his day.

“To have him being able to save people and put out fires and everything, it’s like the best day of his entire life,” she said. “He couldn’t be happier.”

Make-A-Wish Foundation says they were able keep Gaige’s wish a surprise during weeks of planning.

“Gaige has been thinking about this day for weeks and months now, so it’s given him that hope and that strength to keep on fighting his medical condition,” said Anne Cuba, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.​