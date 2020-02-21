Western New York's contribution to the movie industry used to be the people we sent out, like actor and director William Fichtner.

But more and more the industry is coming here, contributing to Buffalo's economic success.

Take, for instance, the upcoming release of “A Quiet Place II,” which features several locations around the area.

In his State of the City address Thursday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said filming of the movie accounted for 13,000 room nights at local hotels, and more than 250 high paying jobs — albeit temporary ones.

The father- son director- producer team of Fred and Chris Olen Ray are back in Buffalo to shoot their 15th movie.

And Academy Award winning director Guillermo del Torro will be back in Buffalo soon to shoot "Nightmare Alley," which will star Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara.

Buffalo is getting noticed.

In September, the city will host Cineposium 2020.

It's the worldwide conference of the Association of Film Commissioners International.

Film commissioners from six continents will be in Buffalo for four days.

The association just elected a new chair: Buffalo Niagara film commissioner Tim Clark.

"Tim, this honor demonstrates that Buffalo has become a worldwide leader and a premiere destination for the film industry," Brown said.

New York State offers a 30 percent tax credit for eligible production costs, with additional incentives for upstate.

Critics say the state doesn't get enough back to justify those tax breaks.

But Brown says it's working and is a very visible sign of Buffalo's economic progress.