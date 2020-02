ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police detectives are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Orlando International Premium Outlets Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at the Under Armour Factory Store, according to police. The victim has only been identified as an adult woman.

Officials said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.