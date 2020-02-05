ORLANDO, Fla. — Many of you will soon get in your mailbox an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. The results will impact more than 130 programs in Florida — everything from roads, schools, even day care options.

But what would happen happen if 5% of the Hispanic population did not participate? We asked Florida TaxWatch, a nonprofit research institute, for their analysis.

Here are several things to know about the U.S. census and Florida. Watch the segment above to find out more.

1. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Florida's population is about 21.4 million people.

2. The Hispanic population makes up about 26% of the state's population.

3. Florida is estimated to be among the top four uncounted states.

4. If 5% of Hispanics in Florida do not participate, then Kyle Baltuch, vice president of the nonprofit Florida TaxWatch, warns it could cost the state hundreds of millions, even billions, of dollars. The programs it would affect fall under Federal Medical Assistance Percentages , such as Medicaid, CHIP, Title XI foster care, Title XI adoption assistance, and child care involvement. That would be about $180 million. Florida TaxWatch wants to educate people about the importance of the 2020 census and has created videos to inform the public in multiple languages.

5. One of the concerns from organizations like Florida TaxWatch and Hispanic Federation is what harm the Trump administration's proposed citizenship question could have. The American Immigration Council reports one of five Florida residents are not U.S. citizens. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the question.

6. In March, the Hispanic Federation plans to knock on doors to inform residents in Orlando's Azalea Park neighborhood about the importance of particiapting in the 2020 census. The neighborhood is considered to be one of the potential undercounted areas.

7. The nonprofit also distributes bilingual pledge pamphlets to let people know more about the census.