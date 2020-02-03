Many football fans in the Rochester area may not be invested in the results of Super Bowl LIV unless they placed a bet on the big game.

"The fun part about it is if you win you're like 'Yeah!' " said Dominique Sprague of Rochester, who likes the 49ers, and placed several bets at del Lago before the Super Bowl. "One of the quarterbacks to score a touchdown, pays 1,000 to 1. It's goofy odds; throw 50 or 60 here and you might win $1,000."

John Stock of Churchville, an Eagles fan, favors the Chiefs.

"I bet one bet on Kansas City, and I'd like to see Andy Reid win the Super Bowl," said Stock.

It was a big night for del Lago, with the first Super Bowl that New Yorkers could bet on following state legalization of sports betting last year.

Fans are placing their bets at @delLagoResort right before the Super Bowl. Tonight on @SPECNewsROC, hear how sports betting has impacted the local economy since it was legalized last year. pic.twitter.com/jR1UlDnrd2 — Phillip Boudreaux (@PBoudreauxNews) February 2, 2020

General Manager Lance Young says between 300 to 400 people placed bets on the big game at del Lago. He adds that ever since they've opened up sports betting, it's brought a new energy to the casino.

"The excitement of sports betting has really brought a new demographic here to the casino, which has not only helped us but also the others businesses like Magee's Diner close to us and the outlet malls. It's really helped drive economic growth throughout Seneca County," Young explained.

While not a big gambler himself, Stock believes legalizing sports betting in New York was the right call.

"You are going to gamble behind the scenes anyway and do it illegal. I think this is the best thing to happen to New York state. I really do," said Stock.

With thousands of dollars on the line, Sprague anxiously awaited the results.

"For me, it's the Super Bowl, so I will take a little action and hopefully I score," said Sprague.