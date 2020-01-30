DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach pledged $4 million to the Tortugas to pay for improvements around Jackie Robinson Ballpark, according to the team’s President.

Here are five things you should know about the pledge:

1. Background

Back in November, the MLB named the Tortugas one of the minor league baseball teams they were considering cutting ties with after next season.

2. Response

Since then, team management claims they’ve been assessing what improvements they can make to take the team and the ballpark up the MLB’s standards. The team president determined they would need $4 million.

“Ultimately at the end of the day you have to address your needs and what Major League Baseball is asking of us, and if they are asking for better facilities for their players because of the modernization of technology or advances that are going on, we have to address those concern,s and we have to step up to the plate when we need to,” said Ryan Keur, President of the Daytona Tortugas.

3. City Help

According to Keur, the city voted Thursday night to pledge $4 million to the team. This is not the first time they’ve pitched in. Last year they spent almost $1 million installing new turf in the ballpark.

4. Uses

The Tortugas plan to use the money for upgrades that would help the players.

“So we will focus on both the home and visiting clubhouses as well as the batting cages here and then potential lighting improvements here at the ballpark,” Keur said.

They also plan to create locker rooms dedicated to female coaches.

5. Waiting game

Keur said the next discussion of the team’s fate will come next month at the MLB owner’s meeting.

At this time, there is no one source that the city plans to draw the money from. Options are still being considered.