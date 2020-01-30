NATIONWIDE — The first person-to-person transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S. was reported Thursday by federal health officials as the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

The person who contracted the virus from someone else in the U.S. is the husband of the Chicago woman who recently returned from Wuhan, China, the center of the outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. The spouse hadn't gone to China.

The Chicago woman returned from China on January 13 and didn't initially feel sick. But last week, she fell ill and went to a hospital and was diagnosed with having the coronavirus. Now, she and her husband are both hospitalized.

The other confirmed U.S. cases of coronavirus are in Arizona, Southern California, and Washington State. Another 92 patients nationwide were under investigation. Health officials have said they expect more cases here.

During an emergency meeting by the World Health Organization, the committee declared a public health emergency "to prevent the spread of the virus and ensure a measured and evidence-based response."

The Committee emphasized that the declaration of a public health emergency shld be seen in the spirit of support & appreciation for 🇨🇳 , its people & the actions.

🇨🇳 has taken on the frontlines of this outbreak, with transparency, and, it is to be hoped, with success

-Dr Houssin — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 30, 2020

It urged speeding up the development of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, and combating misinformation about the virus and its effects. The committee also said health officials need to review readiness plans and share data and experiences.

The virus has killed about 170 people so far and has infected almost 8,000 worldwide. Confirmed cases have been reported in almost two dozen countries.

In Italy, 7,000 people were being held aboard a cruise ship while a couple was being tested for the virus, CNN reported. The Costa Smeralda was docked in a port near Rome, and Italian news reports said that woman and her husband, who are from Hong Kong, were being kept in confinement in the hospital area of the ship.

Russian state media reported that the country was set to close its border with China to prevent its spread. In Hong Kong, a normally busy high-speed rail line connecting the city to the mainland was shuttered.