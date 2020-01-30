PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A statewide search remains in place Thursday after a series of incidents that resulted in 1-week-old baby missing and the father's body found in Pasco County.

The search scene near Blanton in Pasco was cleared Thursday morning. An exhaustive search in that area did not locate the baby or any further evidence.

Amber Alert issued Wednesday for missing 1-week-old boy

Man found dead in Pasco is Ernesto Caballeiro, the boy's father, authorities say

Pair went missing amid triple-homicide investigation near Homestead

Wednesday evening, authorities have found what they think is the body of a man who went missing with his 1-week-old son, prompting an Amber Alert out of Miami early in the day.

Around 2 p.m., the Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies found a body near a white van in a rural area of Blanton near Interstate 75.

Both the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade Police Department confirm that the body is that of Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, who is suspected of kidnapping his infant son, Andrew Caballeiro.

Andrew Caballeiro has not yet been found, deputies said. Andrew Caballeiro is described as a white-Hispanic boy who is 20 inches tall and 7 pounds. He has no hair, black eyes, and was last seen on the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue.

An Amber Alert remains in effect for 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro. (FDLE)

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said there was no baby seat in the van and authorities are not sure if they baby was with the father or left behind.

Authorites are also checking a tip that a blonde woman was seated in the white van.

"The baby may be anywhere in the state," Nocco said.

The baby was last seen in the Homestead area amid a triple-homicide investigation. The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to Spectrum News that three women were found dead of gunshot wounds at the same address where the baby was last seend.

Three women, the baby's mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were found shot to death Wednesday.

Miami television stations have reported the suspect in those shooting deaths is the Caballeiro, the baby's father.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents said he was suspected of being in the custody of his father, and an Amber Alert was issued. Ernesto Caballeiro died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said there was no baby seat in the vehicle found Wednesday afternoon. Authorities aren't sure if they baby was with the father or left behind. (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

Overnight, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office continued work on a composite sketch of the woman a witness said was in the van.

A full search of the area, including the use of bloodhounds, revealed no signs of the child. Deputies found a baby's pacifier in the van but dogs trying to track the scent found nothing in a nearby field.

"If that woman is out there, if there's anybody, and that is a true fact, and that woman is out there, please come forward," Nocco said. "I promise you that all we care about is that little Andrew OK. That's all we care about."

At the same time, deputies are still searching for a pick axe that was supposed to be inside the van but was not located.

Law enforcement statewide has been notified as there is a 300-plus mile trail between where the murders happened in South Florida and where Caballeiro's possible body was found.

Anyone with information about Caballeiro, or baby Andrew should call 911 or Miami-Dade Police at 1-305-471-2400 immediately.