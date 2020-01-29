SUMTERVILLE, Fla. — An unspecified number of inmates at a women's federal prison in Sumter County have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease, facility officials confirm.

Women's federal prison officials battling legionnaires' outbreak

Officials didn't say how many inmates or whether outbreak is contained

ELSEWHERE: Marion Corrections Officer Arrested, Accused of Attempting to Poison Inmate

The outbreak is at a satellite camp at the Federal Correctional Institution Coleman 's minimum security facility, prison officials said.

The facility is "working closely with officials from the Florida Department of Health to investigate the source of this matter and take necessary precautionary measures," a news release said.

Staff and inmates have been notified of the outbreak. But the facility didn't say how many inmates were affected, whether any inmates had been transported to hospital facilities, specify the extent of the outbreak, or say whether the outbreak had been contained.

Legionnaire's disease is a lung infection caused by a bacteria called legionella. It can cause pneumonia symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and cough. It's treated with antibiotics.

It's normally spread when someone breathes in small droplets of water that are contaminated with the bacteria, which grows in best in warm water . So damp places such as bathing areas, fountains, plumbing systems can grow legionella.

"The health and safety of staff, inmates, and the public are the Bureau of Prisons’ highest priority," a Coleman spokesperson said.

FCI Coleman's women's satellite camp houses 409 female inmates.