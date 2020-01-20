ORLANDO, Fla. — North winds taking over behind the latest cold front will usher in a return of some much colder air for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Highs will be confined to either side of 60 degrees.

Cooling Down This Week

Highs may top out in low 60s on Monday



Dress for even colder temperatures Tuesday

Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app

CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Any clouds will give way to sun, but some of that cloud cover may hang on a little longer at the coast.

Boaters will find a Small Craft Advisory in effect. Northwesterly winds of 20 to 25 knots contribute to a rough setup on the Intracoastal. Offshore, seas will increase to 5 to 7 feet.

Clear skies and lighter winds will produce some chilly mornings the next few days.

Many 30s will be found Tuesday morning with readings near 40 in the Orlando Metro area. Plenty of sun will be found throughout the day, but gusty north-northwest winds will make it seem even colder.

Highs will run in the upper 50s.

Another chilly morning will follow on Wednesday with widespread lows in the 30s, but temperatures will then start to recover for the second half of the week. Warmer 70s will resume by Thursday and Friday, along with a low chance of a few showers.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.