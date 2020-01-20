ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal stabbing on the Florida Turnpike.

Fatal stabbing on Florida Turnpike in Orlando

Crews responded to Exit 254 just before 11 a.m.

Person died at the scene; stabbing remains under investigation

According to authorities, deputies responded to a 911 call at 10:43 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Exit 254, which is the exit way to the Beachline.

The Turnpike remains open but the Exit 254 is closed.

Upon arrival, they discovered a person with trauma. A person officials called a suspect left the scene and is being sought.

The person stabbed was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.