ORLANDO, Fla. — A 15-year-old without a ticket recently made her way through security and all the way to a terminal at Orlando International Airport , according to authorities.

Orlando Police said the incident happened Friday. A TSA spokesperson told Spectrum News 13 that the girl had a valid boarding pass, but it was for another person.

According to TSA, passengers under the age of 18 are not required to show identification.

​A Southwest Airlines employee told police that the girl was wandering around a gate and gave her a drink coupon with another person's name on it.

Police later discovered that the girl was missing out of Apopka. She told police she took several buses to get to the airport.

TSA said the girl did not pose a threat to the airport, and she was screened.

This isn’t the first time a passenger without a boarding pass has been able to get through security at Orlando International Airport recently.