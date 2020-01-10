ORLANDO, Fla. – A student-run business in Orlando is celebrating a super-sweet milestone.

Black Bee Honey celebrating milestone

The student-run business has been in operation for 2 years

The business teaches students about entrepreneurship

Black Bee Honey, which is in its second year of operation, is run by teens at the Parramore Kidz Zone.

The business provides nutritious replacement for sugar and artificial sweeteners while teaching students firsthand about entrepreneurship.

"it's amazing just because businesses don't make it that first year, and being able to see the youth run their own business and incorporate that in their normal lifestyle is amazing," Black Bee Honey coordinator Alexis Hicks said.

More than 5,000 kids have taken part in Parramore Kidz Zone since it was created back in 2006.