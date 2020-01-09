WASHINGTON — Florida lawmakers have mixed opinions on legislation to rein in the president’s ability to launch a war, which will go to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday.

House Democrats debated internally Wednesday about how to move forward with this war powers resolution and they have now reached a consensus that would limit the president’s ability to launch future strikes.

“The Trump Administration is completely ignoring the separation of powers and the powers that the Congress has. We have the war powers,” said Rep. Darren Soto (D) Florida 9th District.

The consideration of the war powers act comes after President Trump failed to inform Congress before ordering last week’s drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and prompted the retaliatory strike from Iran.

The five-page resolution would curtail military action against Iran without specific congressional approval.

"The Trump Administration officials briefed House and Senate members this afternoon. Some lawmakers are convinced the strike that killed Soleimani was warranted. This was not only responsible, I think as commander-in-chief the President had a duty to take action and stop further bloodshed,” said Rep. Michael Waltz (R) Florida 6th District, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a former Green Beret.

Many Democrats were unsatisfied with the justification for the attack. However, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) Florida District 7, a former national security specialist at the Pentagon, has a different take.

“There’s a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking going on, on television right now about what’s going on. But the reality is only the people in that room who had full access to that intel have a full picture of the decision that was made,” Murphy said.

Sen. Rick Scott (R) Florida blasted Democrats for trying to limit the president’s power, calling the timing inappropriate.

“You want to limit the president’s war powers when Iran is sitting there attacking our military men and women? I mean, who in their right mind doesn’t think we should be defending our men and women in uniform in this country,” Scott said in an interview with Spectrum News.

The president’s remarks Wednesday suggest a path toward easing tensions with Iran, which both sides would like to see happen.

"We all know President Trump doesn’t want to go to war. He wants to reduce all these conflicts we have around the world,” Scott said.

"President Trump’s tone and actions are critical, because we need to de-escalate,” Rep. Soto said.