NATIONWIDE — President Donald Trump expected to address the nation after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases that houses U.S. and coalition troops on Tuesday.

U.S. and Iraqi officials said there are no immediate reports of casualties from the ballistic missile attack on the two military bases in Iraq. Iran's state television said that the strikes killed "at least 80 terrorist U.S. soldiers," but did not offer any evidence to the claim.

The Pentagon released a statement, saying that the bases were already on high alert.

"These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region," it stated .

The last time Iran had a direct assault on America was in 1979 when the country seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

Iran said the missile attacks were in revenge for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.

The Trump administration says Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of American troops in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East, and was planning more attacks. Details about the intelligence supporting the move have been scarce. Lawmakers in recent days have been pressing for more information to explain why the president ordered the strike.

Regarding Tuesday's attacks on the air bases, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump had been briefed and they were monitoring the situation.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard also warned the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East against retaliating, saying "any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted."

The president said he would make a statement regarding the attacks Wednesday morning, however on Tuesday night he did send out a tweet.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" he said.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Iraq's outgoing prime minister said the U.S. needed to pull its troops out of the country. President Trump said doing so would allow Iran to gain a greater foothold in the country.

Florida Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are responding to the Iranian attacks.

U.S. Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy is sending prayers to the U.S. military members in Iraq.

She tweeted in part, quote, "please join me in praying for the safety of our brave service members and diplomats now in harm's way."

As reports come in of attacks on U.S. military installations in Iraq, please join me in praying for the safety of our brave servicemembers and diplomats now in harm’s way. May God be with them and may we find a swift and peaceful resolution to this crisis. https://t.co/0W4SESGir1 — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) January 8, 2020

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says the nation needs to act as one.

He tweeted, "Americans must come together to support & protect them & respond appropriately."

#Iran is now openly calling for American’s to turn on each other.



The time will come to debate U.S. policy.



Tonight American & allied troops have come under direct attack by a nation-state & Americans must come together to support & protect them & respond appropriately. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 8, 2020

