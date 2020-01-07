ORLANDO, Fla. — Iran's military launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. and coalition troops in a retaliatory attack, the Pentagon said Tuesday night.

More than a dozen missiles launched at 2 Iraqi air bases

The bases house US and coalition troops

Iran State TV: Attack was in retaliation for death of Soleimani

The Defense Department said more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched from Iran, targeting the Ain Assad Air Base and Irbil. It's working on damage assessments. No word on any injuries yet.

A statement from the Pentagon said the bases were already on high alert.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said President Donald Trump had been briefed, and they were monitoring the situation.

The White House has also confirmed President Trump will not be addressing the nation Tuesday night.

Iran initially announced only one strike, but U.S. officials confirmed both.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the U.S. and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack against the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” The Guard said. It also threatened Israel.

The U.S. also acknowledged another missile attack on a base in Irbil in Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” said Jonathan Hoffman, an assistant to the U.S. defense secretary.

The attack was in retaliation for the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike last week at Baghdad's international airport.

The Trump administration says Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of American troops in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East, and was planning more attacks. Details about the intelligence supporting the move have been scarce. Lawmakers in recent days have been pressing for more information to explain why the president ordered the strike.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard also warned the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East against retaliating, saying "any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted."

Meanwhile, Iraq's outgoing prime minister said the U.S. needed to pull its troops out of the country. President Trump said doing so would allow Iran to gain a greater foothold in the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also issued an emergency restriction for Persian Gulf airspace, citing "potential for miscalculation or mis-identification."

This is a developing story. Check back with the latest.

