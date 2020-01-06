ORLANDO, Fla. -- Many Central Florida families spent their day concerned about the safety of their loved ones in Puerto Rico after a 5.8 earthquake hit the southern part of the island.

Earthquake hits Puerto Rico

Central Florida Puerto Ricans concered for family members on the island

RELATED: Puerto Rico struck by 5.8-magnitude quake

Three Kings Day, January 6, is normally a day of celebration where the streets of Puerto Rico are flooded with children as they take part in the festivities.

But Aldofina Ortiz said her Monday morning was different this year. Ortiz said she immediately called her parents when she learned of the earthquake. She saw the news on Facebook.

“I told them that I loved them,” Ortiz said. “It was a feeling of sadness. Some of them [on the island] completely forgot about Three Kings Day.

The quake launched small landslides and caused power outages.

Ortiz’s children’s cousin, Dayana Cintron, was left without power.

The earthquake also caused some homes on the island stand on stilts to end up on top of cars.