ORLANDO, Fla. — Moving company U-Haul is going nicotine free, and that includes its workforce.

21 states allow companies to refuse to hire workers who use nicotine products

U-Haul says it's part of a push for a healthier corporate culture

New policy goes into effect February 1

U-Haul International announced Monday that it would implement a nicotine-free hiring policy next month in 21 states. Current employees will not be impacted.

The 21 states all allow companies to decline individuals for jobs if they use nicotine products.

They include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

U-haul says its the first major company to implement a nicotine-free hiring policy, and it's part of the company's push for a more healthy corporate culture. U-Haul is offering a slew of wellness programs for its team members, including gym and personal trainer reimbursements, registered dietitian programs, and more.

A growing number of companies have refused to hire smokers in the last decade, many of them health care companies.

The new policy goes into effect February 1.