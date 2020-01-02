ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of young people in Orlando say this upcoming election will be important to their future in this country, which is why they were already holding a voter-registration drive Thursday.

But two of those people, unlike the people they were registering, can’t legally vote, because they’re DACA recipients .

Here are some things to know about their voter-registration drive:

1. Only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote. The first question canvassers ask is whether someone is a citizen. If someone who is a legal resident registers to vote and then votes, their chance to become a citizen could be jeopardized. It is considered voter fraud. Anyone who commits voter fraud can face criminal penalties, including up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for citizens and possible deportation for noncitizens.

2. There are more than 700,000 people who are registered in the DACA program, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals .

3. The future of the DACA program will be decided in June by Supreme Court justices after the Trump administration tried to rescind it in 2017.

4. The DACA recipients canvassed for Mi Familia Vota , a Florida nonprofit. There are two requirements to become a canvasser: one is to have a form of social securities, which is not always necessary for other voting groups; the other is to know the voter eligibility rules.

5. Mi Familia Vota plans to hire at least 40 canvassers to register at least 30,000 people in time for the 2020 presidential election. The nonprofit's canvassers say they can on average register two people per hour.