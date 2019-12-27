ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect heavy traffic and full parking lots across downtown Orlando on Saturday for the Camping World Bowl .

Kickoff between Notre Dame (10-2) and Iowa State (7-5) takes place at noon at Camping World Stadium.

Church Street will be closed between Tampa and Norton avenues. That's several blocks on the north side of the stadium.

Rio Grande Avenue will be closed between Church and Anderson streets, which is on the east side of the stadium.

Camping World Stadium parking opens at 7 a.m. and is reserved for permit parking, recreation vehicles, charter buses and those who have a disabled parking permit.

Anyone outside of those groups attending the bowl game is urged to use downtown surface lots and garages and the free shuttle to and from the stadium .

The shuttle pickup/dropoff site downtown is at Church Street and Division Avenue and at Nashville Avenue and Church Street near the stadium. It runs from 8 a.m. to an hour after the event.

The bowl game marks the first matchup between the two teams, and its economic impact for Central Florida is expected to be in millions.

