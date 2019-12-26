NATIONWIDE – Star Wars fans will soon be able to have their very own Baby Yoda.

Disney now selling "Baby Yoda" plush toy

The toy is available for pre-order, available in March

The plush is based on the popular character from "The Mandalorian"

Disney has unveiled a plush toy version of the popular character from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

"The cutest thing in the galaxy can now be yours," read a caption on shopDisney's Facebook post.

The 11-inch plush is featured with a faux suede coat similar to the one worn by the character in the series.

The toy currently available for pre-order on the shopDisney website for $24.99. However, fans will have to be a bit more patient as the toy is not set to arrive until March.

Ever since the character (officially known as The Child) appeared in The Mandalorian, demand has been strong for Baby Yoda merchandise. But as many fans quickly realized, the options were limited.

Disney reportedly held off from releasing Baby Yoda merchandise to avoid spoilers before show debuted. In the weeks since the show's release, Mattel and Hasbro have also unveiled Baby Yoda figurines, but again those won't arrive until next year.