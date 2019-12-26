DELTONA, Fla. — Amazon is set to open a new distribution center in Deltona.

Amazon to open distribution center in Deltona

The massive facility is expected to create as many as 500 jobs over a three-year period.

The announcement comes after Deltona city leaders voted Thursday to approve an incentive package for an undisclosed retailer. In the months leading up the announcement, the project was shrouded in secrecy due to a nondisclosure agreement and was referred to as "Project Normandy."

"It is going to sprout up so many ancillary businesses," Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg said. "I think the residents of Deltona are hopefully finally going to get those other businesses, restaurants, apartments that they've been clamoring for years."

Amazon's facility will be built right off Interstate 4 and Howland Boulevard. The land has been cleared, and construction is expected to begin early next year.

Deltona officials hope the facility will open in November 2020.

The jobs at the new facility will start at $15 an hour and include benefits such as medical and dental insurance for full-time employees, according to Amazon.