NATIONWIDE – Did you forget an ingredient for that special holiday recipe? Or maybe you still need a few last-minute items.

Many stores are closed on Christmas Day

But some stores are open for business

7-Eleven, Denny's, Starbucks, Walgreens and movie theaters

Many stores and restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day but not all.

Convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Wawa are open as are drug stores CVS and Walgreens.

Restaurants like Denny's, IHOP and Waffle House are also open, although hours will vary by location.

And yes, if you need a coffee fix, some Starbucks are open today.

Of course, if you just want to get out of the house, you could always got to the movies. Movie theaters chains like Regal, AMC, Cinemark and some independent theaters are open for business.