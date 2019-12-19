ORLANDO, Fla. — Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man that police say shot a Eustis police officer after an exchange of gunfire near a Winn-Dixie on Thursday.

The officer — identified by Eustis Police during a news conference as Capt. Gary Winheim — was injured outside of the grocery store location at 1955 State Road 19 after responding to a shots-fired call there.

Officials said Winheim is stable after being airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, though the extent of his injuries hasn't been released. Winheim was alert and talking when other officers first arrived on the scene. His wife is at his side, Eustis Police say.

Officers are looking for Jayson Colvin and another suspect in connection to the shooting. Police called Colvin a suspect, and he's considered armed and dangerous, they said.

At this time, there are at least three crime scenes being searched: the Winn-Dixie parking lot as well as a nearby junkyard and a junkyard in Tavares. They're also processing a dark model SUV.

In addition to Eustis Police, other agencies assisting in the investigation include Mount Dora Police, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Umatilla Police, and the Florida Highway Patrol. The troopers are normally stationed in Lake County and on Florida's Turnpike and quickly responded, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

The Sheriff’s Office is flying its helicopter to assist in the search.

