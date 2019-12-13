ORLANDO, Fla. — Cheers to a Satellite Beach cheerleading squad for taking top honors in a national competition in Orlando.

The Satellite Beach Seahawks cheered their way to the first place award in the Pom Division of Pop Warner's National Championship.

They beat teams from across the country.

It's the first time a team from that area has advanced to the finals, and these champions are trained by volunteers.

“Our motto is ‘Teamwork Makes the Dreamwork,’ and these girls really worked together and really hard,” said Erin Davis, Satellite Beach Seahawks Head Coach.

Madeline Farley, a Satellite Beach Seahawks cheerleader, said, “My favorite part of cheer is the competitions, because we get to work hard and accomplish a lot of stuff together.”

The team accepts all applicants regardless of skill level and is hoping to bring in even more cheerleaders after a win on the national stage.