New Orange County Tax Collector office building under construction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new Orange County Tax Collector office building currently under construction is expected to alleviate issues hundreds of thousands of people had to deal with at the office location it's set to replace.

Spectrum News 13 first covered how parking and other issues at the Lee Vista tax collector’s office were causing frustration for people back in 2017.

The tax collector cut some services, including services for non-U.S. residents, after the current Lee Vista branch became overcrowded.

The Lee Vista Branch will move to the new building that's under construction at Lee Vista Boulevard and State Road 417.

The new building is three times bigger that the old location. And the parking lot is about five times larger.

The new Orange County Tax Collector office building is expected to open February 2020.