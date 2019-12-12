FLORIDA — Gov. Ron DeSantis wants every high school student in Florida to take a mandatory civics test before graduating from high school, similar to the citizenship test required for people who apply to become U.S. citizens.

Here's what you need to know about the potential measure:

1. The Governor says he wants to make sure all students know the virtues, duties and responsibilities of being a U.S. Citizen.

2. The exam would become an additional required standardized test for high school seniors.

3. A Governor’s office spokesperson says for now, students who fail the test can still graduate as long as they meet other requirements for graduation.

4. Local and state educators say there are already required civics classes.

5. The Florida Education Association tweeted a response to the Governor’s plan, suggesting taking away already required tests would allow for more civics instruction – not adding another test to what’s already required.​